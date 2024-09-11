When Does ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4, Episode 7 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost will be found below.)

Things are getting out of control in the second half of Power Book II: Ghost season four. In last week’s episode, Diana was beat up by a dirty cop who was upset that Diana enlisted Tariq to complete a job rather than doing it herself. Later on in the episode, Detective Kamaal Tate, Rashad Tate’s brother was shot and killed by Detcetive Carter after Tate learned that Carter is running a dirty operation with his team. This is all while Tariq and Brayden figured out a way to get back in the drug game and work with Noma after taking care of a problem for her.

So, what happens next? Find out out this week’s episode and here’s everything you need to know about it: