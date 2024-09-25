The next two episodes of Power Book II: Ghost could be the series’ most dramatic and epic episodes ever. Last week’s episode set the path toward this as we were introduced to Effie’s mom (something that could play a significant role as season four comes to a close). Brayden sought revenge on the drug dealer who nearly killed his girlfriend with fentanyl-laced drugs, though she wasn’t happy with this retaliation. Tariq and Monet attempted to pit Detective Carter and Noma against each other, but they failed. All this occurred as Cane and Noma legally became married and as Dru continues to work for Detective Carter. So what will episode nine bring?

When Does Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Episode 9 Come Out?

The ninth episode of Power Book II: Ghost season four, titled “Married To The Game,” will arrive on September 27. The episode will be available on Friday, 9/27 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel that same day at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Married To The Game” can be found below:

A union that should bring the Tejadas and Noma together, couldn’t appear to be further apart; Tariq and Monet are sent on a seemingly simple mission.

You can also watch a teaser for Power Book II: Ghost season four, episode eight below:

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season four, part one is now streaming on the STARZ app.