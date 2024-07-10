One of the best shows on TV is returning… in 2025.

Apple TV+ has revealed that Severance season 2 will (finally!) premiere on Friday, January 17, 2025, nearly three years after season 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through March 21. There will be 10 episodes total. You can watch the date announcement trailer above.

Here’s more:

In Severance, Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written, and executive produced by Dan Erickson, Severance stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. The new cast members include Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Merrit Wever, and Bob Balaban.

You can watch season 1 on Apple TV+, but be warned, you might break into spontaneous music dance experiences.