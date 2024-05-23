Severance is one of Apple TV’s best original shows, so season two will definitely be worth the wait… even (especially?) if that wait was partially due to Adam Scott having to film Madame Web. Season one was released in February 2022, and since then, fans have been anxiously awaiting to return to Lumen to figure out what the heck they are really doing over there. While we don’t know much about season two, we do know it’s coming soon and jam packed with guest stars — and hopefully at least one Music Dance Experience.

Plot While we don’t know much about the upcoming season, we can assume the story will continue following the aftermath of the rollercoaster first season. After the explosive finale revealed that Mark’s wife is actually alive and works with him at Lumon, season two will likely explore the corrupt inner workings of the company. It was also revealed that Helly’s outie is the daughter of Luman’s CEO, which will no doubt cause a riff between Helly and the others. As far as the other characters go, hopefully we will get a look at what their outie lives are like — and how they ended up at Lumen. Cast The whole gang (and their innie counterparts) are back for season two, including Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Dichen Lachman, and Christopher Walken. Some new faces will also be added into the mix, including Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, John Noble, and Merritt Wever.