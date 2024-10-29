When Does ‘Shrinking’ Season 2, Episode 4 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for Shrinking will be found below.)

Last week’s episode was filled with a whole lot of self-sabotaging, but with a show like Shrinking, that’s to be expected. We see Grace avoid charges from the state for almost killing her boyfriend, but nearly return to him out of guilt. Luckily, Brian and Jimmy help her overcome it and she decides to move to Vancouver with her sister Jennie. Liz tries to be a helpful friend to Sean, but ends up hurting their friendship by pushing Sean to reconnect with his father sooner than he wanted to, if he wanted to, that is. Paul nearly ruins his relationship with Julie by trying to protect her from his future health scares, but the truth is, she’s grown and can make the choices she wants to. The good thing is Paul seems to understand this by the end of the episode. As for Jimmy, well, he’s Jimmy so you know what comes with that.

Here’s when you can expect another episode: