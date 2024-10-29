(WARNING: Spoilers for Shrinking will be found below.)
Last week’s episode was filled with a whole lot of self-sabotaging, but with a show like Shrinking, that’s to be expected. We see Grace avoid charges from the state for almost killing her boyfriend, but nearly return to him out of guilt. Luckily, Brian and Jimmy help her overcome it and she decides to move to Vancouver with her sister Jennie. Liz tries to be a helpful friend to Sean, but ends up hurting their friendship by pushing Sean to reconnect with his father sooner than he wanted to, if he wanted to, that is. Paul nearly ruins his relationship with Julie by trying to protect her from his future health scares, but the truth is, she’s grown and can make the choices she wants to. The good thing is Paul seems to understand this by the end of the episode. As for Jimmy, well, he’s Jimmy so you know what comes with that.
Here’s when you can expect another episode:
When Does Shrinking Season 2, Episode 4 Come Out?
The fourth episode in Shrinking season two, titled “Made You Look” will arrive on October 30. The episode will be available on Wednesday, 10/30 on Apple TV+ starting at 3am EST/12am PST. The synopsis for “Made You Look” can be found below:
Paul challenges Jimmy to show restraint with Sean. Derek introduces Gaby to a friend. Liz advises Brian about parenthood.
You can check out some highlight clips from the first two episodes from Shrinking episode three below:
‘Shrinking’ season 2 episodes arrive every Wednesday at 3am EST/12am PST on Apple TV+. Season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV+.