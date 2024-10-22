When Does ‘Shrinking’ Season 2, Episode 3 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for Shrinking will be found below.)

Shrinking season two is in full swing and there are a few things that we’ve learned in the new season’s first two episodes. Sean is no longer a client of Jimmy’s after Paul steps in after Jimmy’s “jimmying” goes a bit too far with Grace. Gaby still has some feelings for Jimmy, but Liz wants her to get over it. Jimmy is starting to spiral a bit, and despite pleas from his daughter Alice for him to communicate better with her, Jimmy continues to play like everything is okay, even though it’s obvious to everyone that it’s not. Lastly, Paul admits that he loves Julie. Great start to the season if you ask me.

Here’s when you can expect another episode: