Will ‘Shrinking’ Have A Season 2?

When the entertainment history books are written, 2023 might very well go down as the Year of Harrison Ford. In addition to dusting off his iconic brown fedora and bullwhip to play Indiana Jones for the fifth time, the Oscar-nominated actor has been popping up all over your TV — first alongside Helen Mirren in the Yellowstone prequel 1923, then opposite Jason Segel in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, which is the brainchild of Segel and Ted Lasso co-creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

Shrinking has been a hit with critics and viewers alike, as its Rotten Tomatoes’ scores attest (it currently holds an 81 percent rating with critics and a slightly higher 86 percent with audiences). But has it done well enough to earn it a second season? The answer is a resounding: yes!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+ does not make its viewer stats public, but they’ve apparently been strong enough to earn the freshman series a second go at it. Which is very good news for the trio of co-creators, who — back in January — shared that they have a three-season plan for the series with THR’s TV’s Top 5 podcast.

Though the first season of Shrinking has yet to conclude, Apple TV+ execs were excited to share the early renewal news.

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” Matt Cherniss, Apple TV+’s head of programming, shared. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season two.”

