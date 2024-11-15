More Lioness, a Tulsa King season finale, and Yellowstone weren’t enough for Taylor Sheridan in November. The Paramount TV king is also premiering Landman, which Sheridan co-created with Christian Wallace. The series stars former 1883 actor Billy Bob Thornton, who was the exact guy that Sheridan was thinking of while writing the lead.

The series explores inner workings of the Texas oil fields, from the daily dirty work of roughnecks to the deals being made in both unsavory and posh surroundings. And not only is Tommy Norris’ particular position a grueling one, but his personal life gives him quite a thrashing, too. In short, it’s an oil-soaked and explosion-dotted soap opera, which should prove to be as popular as Sheridan’s other series, so logistics on how and when to watch are useful.