More Lioness, a Tulsa King season finale, and Yellowstone weren’t enough for Taylor Sheridan in November. The Paramount TV king is also premiering Landman, which Sheridan co-created with Christian Wallace. The series stars former 1883 actor Billy Bob Thornton, who was the exact guy that Sheridan was thinking of while writing the lead.
The series explores inner workings of the Texas oil fields, from the daily dirty work of roughnecks to the deals being made in both unsavory and posh surroundings. And not only is Tommy Norris’ particular position a grueling one, but his personal life gives him quite a thrashing, too. In short, it’s an oil-soaked and explosion-dotted soap opera, which should prove to be as popular as Sheridan’s other series, so logistics on how and when to watch are useful.
When Does Taylor Sheridan’s Landman Premiere?
The series will debut two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 17 only on Paramount+. Weekly single episode drops will follow for a total of 10 episodes. Eventually (as with 1923 and other Sheridan titles), the show will probably air on Paramount Network, CBS, and/or Comedy Central, but if you want to catch the show live without worrying about spoilers, then Paramount+ is the way to go. From the show’s synopsis:
Based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. The new original drama is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, and presents a story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires – the people who have fueled a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.
Landman co-stars Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Michael Peña, Andy Garcia, Paulina Chávez, and Armando Medina. Hold onto your pants because some characters are about to lose theirs, both literally and metaphorically.