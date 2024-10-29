The second season finale is set to stream on November 3, and the very brief (and forthright) synopsis indicates that Frank Grillo ‘s Kansas City mobster, Bill Bevilaqua , “prepares for revenge.” Hold onto your crown, Dwight, and from there, the future of Tulsa King will be of interest to viewers.

The Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King isn’t filming in Oklahoma anymore, but that hasn’t stopped Dwight Manfredi’s story from continuing to be a hit. Writer Terence Winter has confirmed that the show’s success has led to a New Orleans-set spin off in development , and Deadline recently reported the show’s impressive current streaming numbers (“Season 2 has now averaged more than 10M global households on the streamer”), which are rapidly outpacing where the first series sat before season finale time.

Will There Be A Tulsa King Season 3?

Probably. Paramount+ hasn’t officially announced that the third season is a-go, but that hasn’t stopped Stallone from seemingly letting the news fly. As he recently divulged on Instagram, “I am elated and so proud of our cast because our show has gone up 75% over last year which is unheard of, and Season 2 got 100% on ROTTEN TOMATOES !” He then added, “Thank you so much and we are working on the third season at this moment.”

Well, he sounds thrilled, and more than that, Stallone seems to be much happier that he wasn’t filming in “hell” for the second season. You know that when an actor prefers “Hotlanta” over filming on location, well, that says something about temps in Oklahoma, but hey, Tulsa is only forecast to reach 84 degrees today (in late October).

Another question remains, however: Will Frank Grillo be in Tulsa King Season 3? We’ll be waiting to find out.