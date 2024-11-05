Will There Be A ‘Territory’ Season 2 On Netflix?

Netflix’s Territory has been compared to Yellowstone if it was set in the Australian Outback, although the show’s stars don’t quite agree. Certainly, several similarities exist, including a spotlight on the cattle industry, a family ranch in peril, and soap-opera drama out the tush, and this Neo-Western is benefitting from audiences craving more Yellowstone-like content while they wait for the Taylor Sheridan mainstay to return later this month.

Territory has been riding high on global Netflix Top 10 lists since its October 24 debut, and last week, it hit the Top English-Speaking Series list for the first time. So naturally, bingewatchers want to know if more desert gangsters and malignant billionaires will be back to cause more trouble for the Lawson family and Marianne Station.