When Does Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Season 1 Episode 4 Come Out?

Taylor Sheridan’s audience has truly been feasting on a buffet this month, including Thanksgiving weekend. Sure, this has included John Dutton’s less than flattering fate on Yellowstone, but Lioness and Tulsa King continue to be crowd pleasers. Additionally, the Billy Bob Thornton-led Landman captured over 5 million viewers for the series debut ( this racy joke probably helped the word-of-mouth aspect), and already, it’s time for the fourth episode.

When Does Landman Season 1 Episode 4 Come Out?

“The Sting of Second Chances” will stream on December 1 on Paramount+. The episode’s sparse description is as follows: “After a rocky first impression, Rebecca comes to Tommy’s defense; Cooper gets an unexpected call.”

Landman is inspired by Texas Monthly‘s Boomtown podcast and was created by Sheridan and podcast host Christian Wallace. In keeping with Sheridan’s usual routine, he penned these scripts on his own, and as he previously told Hollywood Reporter, he writes inside what he called a “cabinet,” which is essentially a “script-generating isolation bunker” that has had telling results: “I’ve written many episodes in eight to 10 hours.” Clearly, his audience continues to respond to that approach.

Landman not only stars Thornton but also Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Michael Pena, Kayla Wallace, Andy Garcia, and Paulina Chavez. No second season has been greenlit yet, but if ratings are any indication, the call to extend could very well come.