When Does ‘The Chi’ Season 6, Episode 10 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for The Chi season 6 will be found below.)

It took just minutes for The Chi to return to its dramatic ways in the season 6, part 2 opening episode. Episode 9 titled “The Aftermath” picked up where episode eight left off, that being the events after Emmett and Rob’s assassination attempt on Douda. Though it looked like Victor was going to take matters into his own hands, he eventually came to his senses and decided to go home. Emmett had to dodge gunshots of his own after Smokey’s BBQ was the victim of a drive-by. His life is also spared after standing up to Douda, but it doesn’t come without a price, as Douda says Emmett will only live if he kills someone for him. That’s where we left off in episode nine, so here’s what to expect in episode ten, titled “Want This Smoke.”