When Does ‘The Chi’ Season 6, Episode 10 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for The Chi season 6 will be found below.)
It took just minutes for The Chi to return to its dramatic ways in the season 6, part 2 opening episode. Episode 9 titled “The Aftermath” picked up where episode eight left off, that being the events after Emmett and Rob’s assassination attempt on Douda. Though it looked like Victor was going to take matters into his own hands, he eventually came to his senses and decided to go home. Emmett had to dodge gunshots of his own after Smokey’s BBQ was the victim of a drive-by. His life is also spared after standing up to Douda, but it doesn’t come without a price, as Douda says Emmett will only live if he kills someone for him. That’s where we left off in episode nine, so here’s what to expect in episode ten, titled “Want This Smoke.”
When Will The Chi Season 6, Episode 10 Come Out?
The tenth episode of The Chi season six, titled “Want This Smoke,” will arrive on May 10. The Stacy Pascal Gaspard-directed episode will be available on Friday, 5/10 on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the SHOWTIME TV channel on May 12 at 9 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “The Aftermath” can be found below:
Victor learns the value of compromise; Emmett and Kiesha’s date night is interrupted. Shaad makes an unlikely connection; Professor Gardner’s lecture inspires Bakari; the FBI finds more evidence linking to Q’s murder.
‘The Chi’ season 6, part 2 debuts on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on May 10, 2024. Seasons 1-5 as well as season 6 part 1 are available now to stream on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME