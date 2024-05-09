Later tonight, Showtime will release a new episode of The Chi titled “The Aftermath.” The episode is the first new release in the series’ sixth episode since September, when The Chi began a lengthy mid-season break eight episodes into the sixth season. Some changes are in order for the rest of season six, but the trademark The Chi drama will still be present. With that being said, how many episodes will we have for the second part of season six ?

How Many Episodes Are In The Chi Season 6, Part 2?

The Chi season 6, part 2 will have eight episodes that will air weekly for the next two months. “The Aftermath” will air on Friday, May 10 on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME starting at midnight ET/PT and the episode will air again on the SHOWTIME TV channel on Sunday, May 12 at 9pm ET/PT. Weekly episodes of The Chi season 6, part 2 will follow this schedule of on-demand and on-air releases until the show’s season six finale, which is scheduled to air on June 28.

Revisit the season 6, part 2 trailer below and stay tuned for more on The Chi.

‘The Chi’ season 6, part 2 debuts on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on May 10, 2024. Seasons 1-5 as well as season 6 part 1 are available now to stream on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME