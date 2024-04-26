(WARNING: Spoilers for The Chi season six will be found below.)
When the eighth episode in The Chi season six concluded, there was no doubt that things would take a dramatic turn for the worse. The first half of the season concluded with Emmett and Rob taking a shot at Douda in hopes of killing him and ending his reign in the South Side of Chicago. This assassination attempt was against Victor’s recommendation, and we soon saw why he advised against this move. Rob and Emmett missed their shot at Douda during a drive-by, but Douda did not miss when he returned fire. Rob was shot, and with Emmett in the driver’s seat, he rushed to the hospital where Rob would be left there in serious condition.
The story doesn’t end there, though. Victor eventually caught wind of Rob’s injuries, and though he scolded Emmett for their botched attempt at killing Douda, he seemingly took things into his own hand as he snuck into the dark streets of Chicago to complete an unknown mission against the wishes of his girlfriend Fatima. The episode concluded with that scene in what brought forth a months-long break for The Chi season six. Finally, in just a couple of weeks, The Chi will bring season six to a close with the weekly release of eight thrilling episodes. The Showtime series recently teased its return with a new and exciting trailer, so let’s get you up to speed with everything you need to know before the new episodes air.
Release Date
The Chi returns for season 6, part 2 on May 10. The first of eight new episodes will first premiere for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan subscribers on Friday, May 10 at 3 am EST/12 am PST. Two days later, the episode will make its on air debut on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Sunday, May 12 at 9 pm ET/PT. The new episode will officially conclude the mid-season break that began on September 24, 2023. Episodes will air weekly through mid-July.
Cast
There will be some additions and absences in the cast for season 6, part 2. First, both Kevin Williams (played by Alex R. Hibbert) and Pastor Stanley Jackson (played by Tory O. Davis) will not be present in the upcoming episodes. Hibbert departed the show after his character Kevin left Chicago to pursue a video game career in Los Angeles. Davis’ character Pastor Jackson was killed by Douda after he fought against Douda’s rule in Chicago.
As for the additions, The Chi added Kadeem Hardison (A Different World), Leon (Swarm), Brett Gray (I’m A Virgo) and Daniel J. Watts (Werewolf By Night) to the season 6, part 2 cast. Hardison plays Professor Gardner, a college literature professor; Leon plays Alonzo, a charming, street-savvy attorney with old ties to Alicia (guest star Lynn Whitfield); Gray plays Damien, a whip-smart young man who will impact Emmett’s (Jacob Latimore) life in more ways than one; Watts plays Pastor Ezekiel, a charismatic pastor of a megachurch.
You can view the full list of cast members below.
- Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington
- Tiffany Boone as Jerrika Little
- Kandi Burruss as Roselyn Perry
- Vic Mensa as Jamal
- Carolyn Michelle Smith as Deja
- Jason Weaver as Shaad
- Iman Shumpert as Rob
- Nia Jervier as Tierra
- L’lerrét Jazelle as Fatima
- Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson as Bakari
- Kennedy Amaya as Kenya
- Genesis Denise Hale as Maisha
- Joel Steingold as Marcus St. John
- Judae’a Brown as Jemma St. Brown
- Miriam A. Hyman as Dre
- Tyla Abercrumbie as Nina
- Zaria Imani Primer as Lynae
- Tai Davis as Tracy Roxboro
- Kadeem Hardison as Professor Gardner (new)
- Leon as Alonzo (new)
- Brett Gray as Damien (new)
- Daniel J. Watts as Pastor Ezekiel (new)
- Lynn Whitfield as Alicia
Plot
Showtime has yet to reveal a plot update for the remaining eight episodes of The Chi, but the platform promised that “danger lies in wait… no one is safe and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes.” You can read the overall plot line for season six below.
This season, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his perilous partnership with Douda, (Curtiss Cook), who is dealing with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) tangled past impacts his new role as city councilman. Newlyweds Jada (Yolonda Ross) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce) fear for son Emmett after he makes a desperate, life-threatening move. Rob (Iman Shumpert) and Tiff’s (Hannaha Hall) cannabis business and Jake’s (Michael V. Epps) apparel line take off, while Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) is still struggling with the senseless loss of his beloved father. Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) fights for her own big career move in spite of manager Jemma’s (Judae’a Brown) newly divided attentions.
Trailer
Showtime released a teaser video and an official trailer for The Chi season 6, part 2. You can view both below.
The Chi Season 6, Part 2 Schedule
The Chi season 6, part 2 will deliver eight episodes to viewers. Here’s when you can expect each one to air.
- May 10: Episode 1
- May 17: Episode 2
- May 24: Episode 3
- May 31: Episode 4
- June 7: Episode 5
- June 14: Episode 6
- June 21: Episode 7
- June 28: Episode 8
How To Watch The Chi Season 6, Part 2
New episodes for The Chi season 6, part 2 air weekly on Fridays. They will first be available on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan subscribers starting on May 10 at 3 am EST/12 am PST. The new episodes will also be available on-air on Sundays on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME at 9 pm ET/PT.
‘The Chi’ season 6, part 2 debuts on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on May 10, 2024. Seasons 1-5 as well as season 6 part 1 are available now to stream on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME