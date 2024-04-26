(WARNING: Spoilers for The Chi season six will be found below.)

When the eighth episode in The Chi season six concluded, there was no doubt that things would take a dramatic turn for the worse. The first half of the season concluded with Emmett and Rob taking a shot at Douda in hopes of killing him and ending his reign in the South Side of Chicago. This assassination attempt was against Victor’s recommendation, and we soon saw why he advised against this move. Rob and Emmett missed their shot at Douda during a drive-by, but Douda did not miss when he returned fire. Rob was shot, and with Emmett in the driver’s seat, he rushed to the hospital where Rob would be left there in serious condition.

The story doesn’t end there, though. Victor eventually caught wind of Rob’s injuries, and though he scolded Emmett for their botched attempt at killing Douda, he seemingly took things into his own hand as he snuck into the dark streets of Chicago to complete an unknown mission against the wishes of his girlfriend Fatima. The episode concluded with that scene in what brought forth a months-long break for The Chi season six. Finally, in just a couple of weeks, The Chi will bring season six to a close with the weekly release of eight thrilling episodes. The Showtime series recently teased its return with a new and exciting trailer, so let’s get you up to speed with everything you need to know before the new episodes air.