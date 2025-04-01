The Pitt is fire, pure and simple. The show’s winning combination of putting Noah Wyle back in a medical drama and a 24-style “real-time” structure has hooked a growing audience. Max couldn’t resist an early renewal with HBO content chief Casey Bloys expressing to Collider the goal of this being “the next tentpole library series that people will be watching 20 years from now.”
The fifteen-episode season structure will only help in that endeavor. It’s nearly unheard of these days for a streaming series to last, let alone captivate viewers, for that long, but this intense Max medical drama is succeeding. Only two episodes remain for this season, so it’s about time to wonder when the next hour of Dr. Robby’s trauma-unit shift will stream on Max.
When Does The Pitt Season 1 Episode 14 Come Out?
This week’s episode, “8:00 P.M.,” rolls out on April 3 at 9:00 pm EST.
From there, the season finale countdown will begin.
For those who have already watched Episode 13, you might be wondering how Noah Wyle handled an exceedingly dark episode for Dr. Robby. As Wyle told TV Line, he absolutely loved the experience:
“Well, I’m a little funny. I look at days of work like that like Christmas morning. [Laughs] I can’t tell you how much I was looking forward to that day… a day where I could go in there and channel my own pent-up grief, disappointment, anger, frustration [and] fear that I carry… It was harder to keep it in over the course of the season, where it was inappropriate to have it come out, than it was to shoot that. I just remember thinking, you know, in the way that actors can be masochists, like, ‘Oh boy! Today, I get to f-k some s-t up!'”
Fortunately for viewers, Noah Wyle isn’t an actual doctor so that we can see him portray one on TV.