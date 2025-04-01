When Does ‘The Pitt’ Season 1 Episode 14 Come Out?

The Pitt is fire, pure and simple. The show’s winning combination of putting Noah Wyle back in a medical drama and a 24-style “real-time” structure has hooked a growing audience. Max couldn’t resist an early renewal with HBO content chief Casey Bloys expressing to Collider the goal of this being “the next tentpole library series that people will be watching 20 years from now.”

The fifteen-episode season structure will only help in that endeavor. It’s nearly unheard of these days for a streaming series to last, let alone captivate viewers, for that long, but this intense Max medical drama is succeeding. Only two episodes remain for this season, so it’s about time to wonder when the next hour of Dr. Robby’s trauma-unit shift will stream on Max.