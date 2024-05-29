When Does ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ Season 3, Episode 6 Come Out?

On the last episode of Welcome to Wrexham, fans were given a special sneak peek at some totally non-Wrexham related: the upcoming Deadpool installment. Ryan Reynolds is obviously continuing his quest to get all of his friends to join him on screen lately.

There are just three episodes left in the third season, as the two famous owners scramble to help motivate the team as they are promoted to EFL League Two for the first time in 15 years. No spoilers, but if they manage to play well, the team will advance further just in time for season four! After Ryan is done with all that Deadpool stuff.

Episode six, titled “Far Away, So Close,” will air on FX on Thursday, May 30th at 10 pm. The episode also airs again an hour later at 11 pm. Like previously episodes, it will debut on Hulu and Disney+ the next day, Friday, May 31st by 3 am ET. It’s a perfect way to ring in June!

Here is the official synopsis, per Hulu: “Wrexham’s global impact can be felt as far away as Patagonia and The Gambia but the team can’t seem to win away from the Racecourse.”

You can stream previous episodes of Welcome To Wrexham now on Disney+ and Hulu. And Deadpool is also on Disney+, in case you forgot.