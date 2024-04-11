From the twisted mind, I mean, the imagination of John Krasinski comes the new trailer for IF. The live-action/animated fantasy comedy follows a young girl named Bea (played by Cailey Fleming, a.k.a. Lil’ Rey in Star Wars) and her neighbor Cal (Ryan Reynolds), who are both able to see everyone’s imaginary friends. Or IFs. Together, they try to reconnect the IFs with new kids.

Krasinski and Reynolds must have called in a lot of favors because IF has a stacked voice cast, including Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, George Clooney, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Bobby Moynihan, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins, Awkwafina, Matthew Rhys, and Blake Lively (that one was probably easy to arrange).

You can watch the new trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.

IF opens in theaters on May 17.