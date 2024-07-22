shadows
When Does ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season 6 Premiere?

What We Do in the Shadows, one of the funniest shows on TV, is coming to an end. The FX on Hulu comedy about vampires, werewolves, djinns, hellhounds, trolls, and everyone’s good friend Sean is wrapping up after season six, which had its premiere date revealed on posters at San Diego Comic-Con.

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premieres on FX and Hulu on October 21. Just in time for Halloween!

Harvey Guillén, who plays Guillermo, talked to The Playlist about the final season. “Where do we go? That’s kind of the question,” he said. “But sure enough, the writers have done an amazing job of putting us in a completely different environment and a different story and arc for the last season. So it’s hilarious. So I think the possibilities are endless.”

He added, “You should always be worried about the documentary crew because as you saw in different episodes in the past, sometimes there are casualties. It’s a dangerous job. Being in a documentary crew for a documentary about vampires is just, it comes with the job, but you should always be worried but also be surprised. Maybe in the future, different ideas and stories might come out of that so you don’t know what’s ahead.”

What should be ahead is a long-overdue Emmy win for Matt Berry.

