When Is Meghan McCain’s Last Day On ‘The View’?

When Meghan McCain announced on July 1 that she’s leaving The View, there was some confusing wording as the conservative commentator said she was not coming back for another season and that her last day would be at “the end of the month” when the show goes on hiatus. However, like all things Meghan, that timeframe wasn’t entirely accurate. The end of July has came and gone, and McCain is still on the air. That’s because her last day is August 6.

According one of her home state’s most prominent newspapers, The Arizona Republic, the daytime talk show has a special episode planned for McCain’s last day, which should be interesting considering she’s been getting routinely shaded by Whoopi Goldberg over the past week. Via AZ Central:

Her last episode co-hosting is Friday, Aug. 6. Among the scheduled guests is her mother, Cindy McCain, a frequent guest on “The View.” McCain announced her departure at the beginning of July. Among her plans after leaving the show include producing a Lifetime movie, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff,” starring Heather Locklear.

McCain’s exit will be an unusual time for The View. While her co-stars have made it clear both on the air and in media reports that they don’t particularly care for McCain’s penchant for going on off-topic rants that typically make her the center of attention, the outspoken Republican makes The View trend on social media on a nearly daily basis. Just this week, McCain made Mary Trump trend on Twitter after the conservative co-host bailed on an interview with the former president’s niece, which resulted in a war of words between the two.

As for her replacement, The View is reportedly taking it slow. However, original cast member Debbie Matenopoulos has been publicly angling to fill McCain’s seat.

(Via AZ Central)