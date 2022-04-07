A New ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 Trailer Is Here

Happy Thursday! The latest trailer for Netflix’s trippy comedy Russian Doll has arrived, just two weeks before the second season drops.

The second season of the acclaimed comedy picks up where the first season left off, with Natashia Lyonne trying to piece together her life, but this time instead of dying, she time-traveling in the most horrifying location — the New York City subway system. The series also stars Greta Lee, Charlie Barnett, and Yul Vazquez, with Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy being introduced in season 2.

Here is the official Netflix synopsis:

Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations, the New York City subway. At first, they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

The first season of the series aired in 2019 and became an instant hit, with four Emmy nominations and inspiring many early COVID lockdown memes (remember when we were all living the same day over and over and over?). After numerous production delays, the second season finally began filming last spring. The second season is set to premiere Wednesday, April 20th. Check out the trailer above.