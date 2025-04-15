When Is ‘South Park’ Coming Back For Season 27?

South Park took a rare year off in 2024, and it’s not only because creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are busy making a movie with Kendrick Lamar.

“We’ve tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to — it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance,” Stone told Vanity Fair. “Obviously, it’s f*cking important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun.” Parker added, “I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.”

It’s unclear if season 27 will address Trump directly, but South Park will remain as timely as ever. A recent teaser trailer shows the town on fire, the Statue of Liberty getting torn down by French Canadians, exploding airplanes, a Diddy cameo, and Randy telling Sharon that he’s “gonna do some ketamine and fuck around with the government a little.” That last one is evergreen.