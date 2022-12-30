When Is ‘The Price Of Glee’ Coming Out?

What is The Price of Glee? According to an upcoming docuseries, the price of being a cast member from Glee is death.

The FOX comedy/drama Glee about a Glee Club and its members at an Ohio high school ran from 2009-2015. In July 2013, what has been known by some people as “the Glee curse” started when cast member Corey Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, In July 2013, Corey Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, died at the age of 31 in a Vancouver hotel room as the result of a toxic combination of heroin and alcohol. In 2018, Mark Salling who played Puck died by suicide leading up to sentencing for possession of child porn. Naya Rivera, who played Santana, died in July 2020 by drowning, after a multi-day search. She was 33.

Now, an Investigation Discovery docuseries called The Price of Glee will attempt to connect the unrelated deaths to Glee in some unifying way that is probably a stretch. But, we will watch regardless of the desperation.

But when can you watch The Price of Glee so you can tell your friend who keeps asking? Good question, actually! The three-episode series, should you be even mildly interested, airs on Investigation Discovery (ID) from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET/PT on Jan. 16, 2023. But no worries if you do not have cable, like most people: the series will also be available to stream on Discovery+ on the same day.