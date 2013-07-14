Cory Monteith Of ‘Glee’ Has Died

Cory Monteith, the 31 year-old actor who played Finn Hudson on Glee, has been found dead in a Canadian hotel room.
Police said the cause of death was not immediately apparent, but they ruled out foul play.
Monteith spent time in rehab early this year, checking into a drug addiction treatment facility in April.
He had been frank about his struggles with substance abuse, telling Parade magazine in 2011 that he began using drugs at 13, and by 19 went into rehab after his mother and friends intervened.
May he rest in peace.
One last note: last year I noted how a person’s final tweet “has actually become a thing that plays a part in how people are remembered and memorialized.” With that said, Monteith’s final tweet…
He died the same day George Zimmerman was acquitted. I’m not saying Zimmerman shot and killed Cory Monteith, but I’m not not saying it.
this…now let us riot on behalf of Finn.
I saw one season on glee, and dude was def the best part of it.
Other that brittny cause she hot as F.
Glee “star”. Jesus, this is like when Heath Ledger died and they called him an actor, producer, writer, director, saint, etc. The dude had one watchable movie (10 things I hate about you of course)
Come on, man. The guy just died and you’re bitching about how he is referred to?
The internet in a nutshell, people can’t just say R.I.P. and move on anymore.
When you die no one will care even though you probably accomplished way more than him. Isn’t that fucked up?
Who gives a shit? What’s fucked up is that you can’t even wait until the body is cold before trashing the guy.
I’m just glad there was some good news today after this Zimmerman shit. Thanks Cory!
Jesus Christ, man. Go fuck yourself. Seriously.
Kazo knows what’s up.
Go to sleep, baby.
Of course…The word “star” appears nowhere in the post itself.
trololololololo
how does waiting untill he’s dead just a little bit longer, change whether you can trash him or not? If you think you can’t do it now, I think that’s, although everybody seems to think that’s how it’s supposed to be, quite hippocritical
You guys have missed the bigger issue – butthole didn’t mention TDK as a good Ledger movie.
@Junker – that was just one part of an overall pretty solid troll post.
People are grieving; someone has died at 31; good time to prove how cool you are!
@dissident
It read more like someone who genuinely had an obsessive hatred of anything related to glee (even a small post relating an untimely end of a cast member) than it did a “lulz I’m 15 and I’m a trollzor” post. Like, he seems to despise the show for existing, despite his complete authority to ignore it. Some people are strange that way.
Oh, you guys are still here? Hasn’t Glee been off the air for years? I don’t know anybody that has ever heard of this guy.
I started watching this show when I was dating a girl I was living with. It was so-so at the beginning and I didn’t care much for when it cut to song but the funniest part I remember was when Finn would try to remember his darkest memory so he could avoid some premature ejaculation issues and they cut to his saddest time and it was him learning to drive with his mom…….he’s driving…..everything is going along fine…..she says something like “see? who says you need a man to be a father” or some shit and then BAM! Finn hits the mailman while he’s driving. The mom starts screaming and Finn starts freaking out and then they cut back to reality and I remember saying “wow….that was kinda funny”.
I forgot to mention, one of the funniest parts of that scene is his mom yelling at him “What are you going to do!?!?!?!” or something like that.
I’ve never watched a moment of Glee, but I’ve seen a couple interviews with him. Seemed like a pretty good dude. Big Canucks fan. Sad to see a young person go.
If it was drugs, I have to assume it was a speedball. Dude loved mash-ups. RIP.
Good show.
It’s sad when anyone dies young. Wasn’t he dating Lea Michele?
I go out for one evening and everything goes to pot.
Don’t like Glee, but I never like hearing anyone die, so young too. Rest in peace, man.
boo hiss boo
Now he’s gonna be the Shark Tornado dead guy from Glee.
boo
That’s a shame. I haven’t watched Glee since the second season, but he was always really cute on it.
Finn was my favorite character on the show. He seemed like a cool dude as well. I’m bummed by his passing.
Not too difficult. I haven’t watched much the last season but there are about 20 characters on the show so Cory’s character isn’t even in every episode anymore.
Jeez. It’s too bad we’ll have to wait until next year for Aaron Sorkin to tell us how to feel about it.
Really saddened by this :( Way too young
I was surprised at how hard his passing hit me. I do still watch Glee (don’t hate, don’t watch if you don’t like it) and he was way underused last season and it seemed like he’d be around more this coming season and now, damn. He was the heart of the show- for me.
Drugs are never the answer.