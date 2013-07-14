Cory Monteith Of ‘Glee’ Has Died

Cory Monteith, the 31 year-old actor who played Finn Hudson on Glee, has been found dead in a Canadian hotel room.

Reports CNN:

Police said the cause of death was not immediately apparent, but they ruled out foul play.

Monteith spent time in rehab early this year, checking into a drug addiction treatment facility in April.

He had been frank about his struggles with substance abuse, telling Parade magazine in 2011 that he began using drugs at 13, and by 19 went into rehab after his mother and friends intervened.

May he rest in peace.

One last note: last year I noted how a person’s final tweet “has actually become a thing that plays a part in how people are remembered and memorialized.” With that said, Monteith’s final tweet

Screen shot 2013-07-14 at 1.03.55 AM

