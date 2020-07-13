After a multi-day search, TMZ reports that the body of Glee star Naya Rivera was found on Monday. An official confirmation of her death is expected to be announced during a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office press conference this afternoon. She was 33 years old.

Rivera, who also appeared in episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Bernie Mac Show, and American Dad!, had been missing since last Wednesday, July 8, when she went boating with her four-year-old son on Lake Piru, located in Los Padres National Forest of Ventura County, California. Local authorities “found the 4-year-old boy on the boat — presumably rented by Naya — shortly before 5 p.m. on Lake Piru, but Naya was not there,” according to TMZ. “Law enforcement sources tell us her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, told deputies his mom had jumped in the water… but didn’t come back up.”

The actress was best known for playing Santana on Fox’s hit musical series Glee, where she shared many scenes with Heather Morris (Brittany), who offered to join the search team for her body. “I have spoken to Sheriff Eric Buschow and rest assured they are using every single one of their resources to locate our Naya. I have full confidence that they’re doing everything they can, and probably more,” Morris tweeted on Sunday. “Please be kind, compassionate and caring for those who are looking for our Naya.”

We will update with more information as it’s made available.

(Via TMZ)