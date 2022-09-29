Following the announcement that Netflix is bringing back (most) of the cast of That ’70s Show for a new spinoff, That ’90s Show, fans of the original series are undoubtedly curious about when the new show will start streaming. Production for That ’90s Show wrapped back in July 2022, according to TVLine, but unfortunately, there’s not much in the way of an official release date. However, as of this writing, the show is reportedly looking at a late 2022/early 2023 target, so fans may not have to wait for long.

In the meantime, what we do know is that the show will focus on Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) as they wrangle a new generation of kids, whose parents are the lovable stoners from the original series. Via Variety:

“That ’90s Show” is set to follow Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she visits her grandparents for the summer. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are returning from the original cast to once again play Red and Kitty. The series, set in 1995, will follow a new generation of Point Place kids and includes newcomers Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

On top of Prepon and Grace reprising their classic roles, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will also return to the series where they first met. Interestingly, their characters will be married despite being very broken up by the end of That ’70s Show. In fact, it’s a creative decision that left Kunis scratching her head when she first learned of it.

“You know what, I called BS. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer’s character,” Kunis told Access Hollywood before sharing her disbelief with Kutcher. “I was like, “Why are you and I together?'”

That ’90s Show reportedly arrives on Netflix sometime this winter. Probably.