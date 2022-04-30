It’s been 24 years since Fox debuted That ‘70s Show, a program set 22 years earlier. The cast was so large that it’s been tricky trying to get them back together. But reunions being all the rage now, it was inevitable that the gang would team back up, even if in a slightly compromised fashion. And so it has.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming Netflix sequel, called (yes) That ‘90s Show, will feature guest appearances from of five original cast members: Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez). Actually, it’s more like seven: The show, which will revolve around the young daughter of Eric and Donna, also includes Eric’s parents Red and Kitty, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.

There are two AWOL cast members. Lisa Robin Kelly, who played Eric’s sister Laurie, died in 2013. Meanwhile Danny Masterson is awaiting trial on three counts of rape, accusations he has denied.

It’s unclear whether all five main cast members will appear together or be peppered throughout the show’s first season. In the meantime, given that show is set in 1995, get ready for jokes about Bill Clinton, the early embrace of the information superhighway, the O.J. Simpson trial, and — who knows? — maybe a Waterworld joke or two.

(Via THR)