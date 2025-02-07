When Will ‘1923’ Season 2 Come Out On Paramount+?

More than a month has passed since the Landman season finale, which was actually the most recent time that a new episode of a Taylor Sheridan show streamed or aired. This year will, however, bring The Madison to continue the Yellowstone saga, and at some point, more news about the in-development Beth and Rip spin off should materialize to keep the Dutton leg of the story going. First, however, Paramount+ will finish the prequel side of Yellowstone with 1923‘s second and final season.

In addition to Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren (as Jacob and Cara Dutton), this series co-stars Landman‘s Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford, who will be armed this season along with both Jacob and Cara as the ranch is under siege. That’s a familiar refrain in Yellowstone territory, and promotional material has emphasized Jacob’s revelation that “[o]ur way of life is under attack.” This season, Brandon Sklenar’s Spencer will be making his way back to the fam, and new cast members include Jennifer Carpenter, Augustus Prew as Paul, and Janet Montgomery. A pressing question also awaits.