We’re officially in the second half of All American season six and the show’s upcoming eighth episode is set to be an extremely emotional one, for both the characters and long time viewers of All American. Taye Diggs will reprise his role as Coach Billy Baker for a special one-episode appearance as the All American characters continue to work through the grief tied to his passing which has effected their friendships, relationships, the pursuit of their dreams, and much more.

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American episode will be found below.)

When Will All American Season 6, Episode 8 Come Out?

The eighth episode of All American season six, titled “Kids See Ghosts,” will arrive on May 20. The Sheelin Choksey-directed and Obiageli Odimegwu-written episode will be available on Monday, 5/20 on the CW TV channel at 8pm EST/PST. The episode will later be available to stream on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT. A synopsis for “Kids See Ghosts” can be found below:

Laura surprises Olivia, Jordan and Spencer with a special gift from Billy that helps them navigate issues they’re each dealing with; Layla makes a discovery during therapy; Coop prepares Patience for the next step in their case against Miko.

You can also watch the trailer for All American season six, episode eight below:

We cannot WAIT for tomorrow's episode! Get your tissues ready 🥹 #AllAmerican. Don't miss the all-new All American episode tomorrow at 8/7c on The CW: https://t.co/kOQdFE5Zmh@TayeDiggs pic.twitter.com/ponysjRyEf — All American (@CWAllAmerican) May 19, 2024

