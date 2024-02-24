The wait for a new season of All American has been a bit of a long one, mostly due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes from 2023. The strikes put a halt on production and script for All American season six, as well as All American: Homecoming season three. However, the strikes have been over for a few months now and production is back in full swing. With that, it was only a matter of time until new details about All American season six and thankfully, they are here. So, with just a little over a month until season six returns, here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming season of All American.

Release Date All American season six will premiere on The CW on April 1, 2024 at 8 pm EST/7 pm CST. The news was shared through a trailer the platform released on February 15, ending the long wait by fans for an official date for the new season. Season five of All American concluded after 20 episodes on May 15, 2023. Cast Outside the absence of Billy Baker (played by Taye Diggs) and questions around the characters Coach Montes (played by Kamar de los Reyes, who passed away at the end of 2023) and Patience Robinson (played by Chelsea Tavares), the cast should remain the same for All American season six. Here’s the list of names to expect in the main cast for the new season: Daniel Ezra as Spencer James

Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper

Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating

Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker

Cody Christian as Asher Adams

Karimah Westbrook as Grace James

Miya Horcher as Jaymee

Chelsea Tavares as Patience Robinson The cast of recurring characters for All American season six includes: Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker

Jalyn Hall as Dillon James

Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker

Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins

Simeon Daise as Jabari Long

Morris Chestnut as Rick Barnes

Plot Though we have an official release date and trailer for All American season six, The CW did not share the official synopsis for the new season. Despite this, there are plenty of storylines that will be continued in season six. First, we will presumably pick up on the aftermath of Patience’s stabbing, an incident that occurred in the Baker house in retaliation from her longtime stalker Miko. The trailer for season six also revealed that the show will pick up after the summer, bringing Olivia back home from her trip to London. This means Spencer and Olivia can pick up where they left off in their romance, but as expected, there will be some complications as neither character is the same person they were before the summer began. Spencer and Jordan will also clash heads as they look to lead their Golden Angeles University football squad through a successful season. Asher and Jaymee have their baby boy and that will lead to complications in their lives as they adjust to being parents. Jordan and Olivia are also tasked with picking up the pieces after their father Billy Baker’s death and ensuring that the family legacy lives on through them. Trailer In addition to the All American season six premiere date announced, The CW released a trailer for the new season. You can view that below.