The wait for a new season of All American has been a bit of a long one, mostly due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes from 2023. The strikes put a halt on production and script for All American season six, as well as All American: Homecoming season three. However, the strikes have been over for a few months now and production is back in full swing. With that, it was only a matter of time until new details about All American season six and thankfully, they are here. So, with just a little over a month until season six returns, here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming season of All American.
Release Date
All American season six will premiere on The CW on April 1, 2024 at 8 pm EST/7 pm CST. The news was shared through a trailer the platform released on February 15, ending the long wait by fans for an official date for the new season. Season five of All American concluded after 20 episodes on May 15, 2023.
Cast
Outside the absence of Billy Baker (played by Taye Diggs) and questions around the characters Coach Montes (played by Kamar de los Reyes, who passed away at the end of 2023) and Patience Robinson (played by Chelsea Tavares), the cast should remain the same for All American season six. Here’s the list of names to expect in the main cast for the new season:
- Daniel Ezra as Spencer James
- Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper
- Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating
- Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker
- Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker
- Cody Christian as Asher Adams
- Karimah Westbrook as Grace James
- Miya Horcher as Jaymee
- Chelsea Tavares as Patience Robinson
The cast of recurring characters for All American season six includes:
- Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker
- Jalyn Hall as Dillon James
- Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker
- Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins
- Simeon Daise as Jabari Long
- Morris Chestnut as Rick Barnes
Plot
Though we have an official release date and trailer for All American season six, The CW did not share the official synopsis for the new season. Despite this, there are plenty of storylines that will be continued in season six. First, we will presumably pick up on the aftermath of Patience’s stabbing, an incident that occurred in the Baker house in retaliation from her longtime stalker Miko.
The trailer for season six also revealed that the show will pick up after the summer, bringing Olivia back home from her trip to London. This means Spencer and Olivia can pick up where they left off in their romance, but as expected, there will be some complications as neither character is the same person they were before the summer began. Spencer and Jordan will also clash heads as they look to lead their Golden Angeles University football squad through a successful season.
Asher and Jaymee have their baby boy and that will lead to complications in their lives as they adjust to being parents. Jordan and Olivia are also tasked with picking up the pieces after their father Billy Baker’s death and ensuring that the family legacy lives on through them.
Trailer
In addition to the All American season six premiere date announced, The CW released a trailer for the new season. You can view that below.
All American Season 6 Schedule
All American season six is expected to have thirteen episodes in total, and this is the tentative release schedule for the episodes:
- April 1: Episode 1
- April 8: Episode 2
- April 15: Episode 3
- April 22: Episode 4
- April 29: Episode 5
- May 6: Episode 6
- May 13: Episode 7
- May 20: Episode 8
- May 27: Episode 9
- June 3: Episode 10
- June 10: Episode 11
- June 17: Episode 12
- June 24: Episode 13
How To Watch All American Season 6
New episodes in All American season six will initially air on The CW channel Mondays at 8 pm EST/7 pm CST starting on April 1, 2024. The following day each week, starting at 3 am EST/2 pm CST, the week’s new episode will be available to stream on The CW website and app.
‘All American’ season six debuts on The CW on April 1, 2024. Seasons 1-5 are available now to stream on Netflix.