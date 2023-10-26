Who Is In ‘All American’ Season 6 Cast?

We’ve seen how much Netflix can revitalize a series, just like how the streamer brought Suits back into the public consciousness after the series dropped there over the summer. You never know what’s going to resonate with people.

Similarly, CW’s sports drama All American had its Netflix debut earlier this year when the streamer dropped every episode of the show just a week after season five wrapped up on cable. After a summer of binging, the series is set to return to the CW early next year, now that everyone is caught up. Thankfully, most of the original cast should return.

All American began in 2018 and follows the high-stakes world of High School football and its impact on the surrounding community. We’re all familiar with the spectacle. The series stars Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, a high school football star who is being scouted for various prestige football programs, and eventually college. Bre-Z will return as Coop, Daniel’s best friend and confidant and aspiring musician. Greta Onieogou returns as Layla Keating, Daniel’s ex who is currently engaged to Jordan, played by Michael Evans Behling, a quarterback on Daniel’s team.

The rest of the cast includes Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace Jameas, Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker, Jalyn Hall as Dillon James, and Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker. There have been no announcements of new cast members at this time, but production for season six hasn’t begun yet, so who knows? They might add Kyle Chandler in as a fun-loving coach!

