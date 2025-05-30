When Will ‘MobLand’ Season 1 Episode 10 Come Out On Paramount Plus?

After last week’s jam-packed penultimate episode featured a “normal” Harrigan dinner and saw Maeve threaten to take somebody’s tongue and eyes among other maneuverings, and it’s unlikely that she’ll be pulling any punches for this season finale when it airs.

MobLand somehow hasn’t been renewed yet, but give it time. There’s virtually no way that Paramount will pass up the chance for more of Tom Hardy as a fixer when Hardy has expressed enthusiasm to continue portraying Harry Da Souza, and Helen Mirren digs embodying Maeve because “she absolutely doesn’t give a sh*t… It was like getting into a warm bath when you’re a bit cold, like, Oh, I love this.” The people love Helen in Lady Macbeth mode, too.

When Will Tom Hardy’s MobLand Season 1 Episode 10 Come Out?

June 1. The tenth episode, “The Beast In Me,” received a brief Paramount tease of a description: “Kevin solves a problem; Tattersall keeps his promise; Richie prepares for war.”

From there? The good news is that Hardy wants more MobLand even though (after a hefty action movie career and his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pastime) he has hinted that his bod is “all falling to bits now, and it’s not going to get better” due to the blows that he’s taken during his career. Maybe that’ll push him further toward Peaky-type roles, a development that would make nobody mad.

Speaking of slight anger, the very Irish Pierce Brosnan spoke with Radio Times to address the ire pointed toward his “full tilt” accent in this series. The difference between his own “soft” accent purposeful, and a dialect coach helped Brosnan get there. In other words, that accent is going nowhere if a second season happens [hint hint].