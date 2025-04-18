Guy Ritchie’s latest gathering of gangsters is officially a hit on Paramount Plus. MobLand is right up there with Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 on that streaming service’s most-streamed shows this month, and although that Yellowstone prequel won’t continue (1944 will further complete the Dutton family lineage), MobLand likely has much more juice.

Tom Hardy, who stars as undeniably fanciable fixer Harry Da Souza, recently let slip that “the plan” for this show involves multiple additional seasons, and that “international elements to organized crime” could take this show’s empire (presided over in a Shakespearean way by Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren) elsewhere. “There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage,” he hinted. And as long as Hardy is still somehow involved, the audience will be fully into more acts, but the current focus is on what’s next.