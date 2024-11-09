When the average person meets their favorite celebrity losing cool points doesn’t matter. However, the same grace isn’t always extended to other celebrities. Venom: The Last Dance star Tom Hardy experienced this first hand when he met Eminem.

During his appearance on DJ Whoo Kid’s Whoo’s House Podcast, Hardy recounted his embarrassing first encounter with the “Somebody Save Me” rapper.

“I went to his concert and I felt sorry for him,” he said. “Because I got ushered to his dressing room backstage to say hello. and he had to take a photo with me and I felt like a real d–k. He’s nice, but he had to go on stage. So it’s like he’s prepping to do his job and then some idiot like me comes in and was like, ‘Hey!’ He just deadpanned me. I was like, ‘OK. Now is not the time, we’ll save this for another time.’”

Eminem fans online found Hardy’s confession hilarious considering his notoriously reclusive personality paired with the now viral photo (viewable here).

“This is the most Eminem thing ever 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂,” wrote one fan.

“Eminem just being Eminem around Tom Hardy will never not be funny,” chimed another.

Watch the full episode of DJ Whoo Kid’s Whoo’s House podcast featuring Tom Hardy above.