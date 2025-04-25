Watch out, Taylor Sheridan. Guy Ritchie and his latest crop of gangsters are moving in on the Paramount Plus screening crown, which debuted as the streaming service’s largest premiere day. MobLand‘s first season (and more has been heavily suggested) hasn’t quite reached the halfway point yet, and the audience is still growing week over week.

In other words, you are not alone if you are enjoying the open content faucet of hard-hitting Hardy (Havoc also debuts on Netflix this weekend), but there are necessary details for watching what happens next.

When Will MobLand Season 1 Episode 5 Come Out?

April 27. The fifth episode, entitled “Funeral for a Friend,” is being teased with this description: “Kevin and Harry assess scenarios in a search for insurance and an exit strategy; looking for a way back in, Brendan approaches Seraphina; left to their own devices, Bella and Jan commiserate; Richie makes a proposal; Maeve strikes.”

In MobLand, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are transfixing as mob family heads with Hardy as fixer Harry Da Souza. And even with his current onscreen appearances flying, there’s always the temptation to ask whether the latter also has the Peaky Blinders movie in his future.

Well, Hardy knows that people want the answer to that question, and this week, The Bikeriders star made this face in response. Yikes. We should probably simply focus on Havoc and MobLand right now, thank you very much.