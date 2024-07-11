Last week’s episode of Power Book II: Ghost , titled “ Ego Death ,” sent Tariq on a wild journey. After an argument with Brayden and his girlfriend, who gave Tariq acid without his knowledge, Tariq found himself on a trippy journey that took him to the future to see what life with him soon-to-be family of Diana and their child would look like. He was also presented with how things could go very wrong if he didn’t change his approach in drug game. While many would remove themselves from the dangers of the game in order to protect their future family, Tariq decided that he needed to take over the game and stand atop it to protect Diana and their baby. Diana shut down this idea when Tariq brought it up to her, and the episode ended without the two finding a solution to their problem. So, what happens now?

When Will Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Episode 6 Come Out?

The sixth episode of Power Book II: Ghost season four will air when part two of the season begins on September 6. This season of Power Book II: Ghost was split into two part, with the first half of the season launching with weekly episodes that began on June 7. The remaining five episodes will air on a weekly basis, starting with episode six. Episode six will be available on Friday, 9/6 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel that same day at 8 pm ET/PT.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season four, part in now streaming on the STARZ app Season four, part two debuts on September 6.