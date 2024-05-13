When Will Season 2 Of ‘That ’90s Show’ Stream On Netflix?

That ’90s Show might have seemed like a gratuitous fan-service spinoff of That ’70s Show, and it was! But it also established a whole new set of unique characters living in the carefree time of the ’90s, before social media but after the peak of satanic panic. The golden years.

The spinoff will return for a second season and following the popular Netflix trend, the season will be split into two parts, making for one super-sized season two.

The season will see Leia return to Wisconsin for another fun summer of friends, adventures, and intimidating grandparents. Here is the official synopsis for part two:

It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.

Part 2 of the sitcom drops June 27 on Netflix, while Part 3 premieres on October 24th. Both parts consist of eight episodes.

Season one brought back a handful of the original cast, including Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who probably won’t stop by for another episode. Season two promises some more stars, including Will Forte, Seth Green, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife and Kadeem Hardison. Laura Prepon and Don Stark will also return.

Check out the trailer below: