Netflix definitely knows when it has a hit on its hands. Just two weeks after it premiere, That ’90s Show has already been renewed for a second season. Not only that, but the That ’70s Show follow-up will be touting way more episodes when it returns. While Season 1 arrived with 10 episodes, Season 2 will reportedly have 16 episodes, which is almost double the amount.

“All of us at That ’90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season,” series co-creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler said in a statement to TVLine. “We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!”

That '90s Show is returning for season 2! pic.twitter.com/6UtsNQwrGT — Netflix (@netflix) February 3, 2023

The comedy series brings back Deborah Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Forman, and it’s like the two never even left. Kitty is as bubbly and welcoming as ever, and Red is the exact opposite of that. This time around, they’re no longer wrangling their son Eric (Topher Grace) and his gang of stoner friends. Instead, they’re looking after Eric’s daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) who brings a whole new generation of weirdo teens into the Forman’s basement for one wild summer.

With the notable exception of Danny Masterson, That ’90s Show also brought back the original actors like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for well-received cameos. Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama were also along for the ride.

That ’90s Show Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.

