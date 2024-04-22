Will Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Be In ‘That ’90s Show’ Season 2?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher won’t be hangin’ out down the street, doing the same old thing they did last year.

The Jupiter Ascending actress (when I get a chance to reference Jupiter Ascending, I’m going to take it) confirmed that she and her beleaguered husband, who played Jackie and Kelso on That ’70s Show and reprised the characters on That ’90s Show, will not return for season two of the Netflix series.

During an event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Family Guy over the weekend, Kunis was asked by Entertainment Tonight whether fans of That ’90s Show can expect her and Kutcher to pop up again. “No,” she said. “I mean, we did our thing and they introduced our son in the show.”

With the exception of Danny Masterson, who is serving time in prison on multiple rape counts, nearly every main cast member of That ’70s Show has appeared on That ’90s Show. Even some minor characters are returning, according to Entertainment Weekly:

[Seth Green] said he would be reprising his role of Mitch Miller, a classmate and nemesis of Topher Grace’s Eric Forman who appeared throughout seasons 5 and 6. “I’ve already done an episode of it, and I’m going back to do another one,” Green said.

That ’90s Show season 2 is expected to premiere in summer 2024.

