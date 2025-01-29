You gotta hand it to Severance creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller. They managed to launch the second season with compelling enough mysteries and mixed motives that almost make up for that three year wait. Reportedly also, the sci-fi thriller series has made $200 million for Apple TV+, although the tracking of that metric seems nebulous. These would have to be viewers who signed up for the tech giant’s streaming service and watched Severance and little else, at least right away. That also says nothing for anybody who happened to already subscribe, and/or receives the service free for three months after buying an Apple product, and/or uses a bundle subscription.

Grain of salt (in both directions) is all I’m saying. That’s the case for streaming data in general (what counts as a “watch”? and so on), but clearly, Severance is a successful show, one that makes people look forward to the next drop.