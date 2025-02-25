Taylor Sheridan’s target audience certainly isn’t in a Sheridrought yet. The second and final 1923 season premiered over this past weekend, and eight episodes will keep that rodeo going for nearly two months.
What will come next? It won’t be the Beth and Rip show but will be The Madison, which will continue the Yellowstone saga, but none of Sheridan’s standalone series (Tulsa King, Lioness, Landman) are expected to return this year. Actually, that’s not entirely true because Mayor Of Kingstown could be back with a fourth season before 2025 ends, but what else? It’s going to be a strange year.
Let’s just say that last fall had at least four Sheridan shows releasing new weekly series, which is a sharp departure from how this year will roll out. Sheridan is as busy as ever, yet it’s simply going to be an odd several months for those who love to binge multiple Sheridan shows at once. So of course there’s a question we need to discuss.
When Will Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison Arrive On Paramount+?
As of now, Paramount+ hasn’t clarified a specific date, but the Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Fox-starring show should arrive in late 2025.
Earlier this year, Patrick J. Adams revealed that filming is complete after production stretched from Texas to Montana. The cast further includes Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Kevin Zegers, and Elle Chapman.
The show’s sparse description promises a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” We’ll be watching for a release date, but for now, Sheridanland is full of mystery.