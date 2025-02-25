When Will Taylor Sheridan’s ‘The Madison’ Arrive On Paramount+?

Taylor Sheridan’s target audience certainly isn’t in a Sheridrought yet. The second and final 1923 season premiered over this past weekend, and eight episodes will keep that rodeo going for nearly two months.

What will come next? It won’t be the Beth and Rip show but will be The Madison, which will continue the Yellowstone saga, but none of Sheridan’s standalone series (Tulsa King, Lioness, Landman) are expected to return this year. Actually, that’s not entirely true because Mayor Of Kingstown could be back with a fourth season before 2025 ends, but what else? It’s going to be a strange year.

Let’s just say that last fall had at least four Sheridan shows releasing new weekly series, which is a sharp departure from how this year will roll out. Sheridan is as busy as ever, yet it’s simply going to be an odd several months for those who love to binge multiple Sheridan shows at once. So of course there’s a question we need to discuss.