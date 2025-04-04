Surely. From there, the Yellowstone universe will continue with The Madison , a contemporary spin off that arrive later this year with Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Fox, and Patrick J. Adams among the ensemble cast. And there will of course be further seasons of free-standing Taylor Sheridan shows like Tulsa King, Landman, and Mayor Of Kingstown, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves and need to answer today’s question.

Taylor Sheridan’s fiercely loyal audience waited years for the second and final season of 1923 . The Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren (and Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, and Robert Patrick)-starring Yellowstone prequel takes a swan dive into Dutton history and connects unexpected dots in the family tree. Last week’s penultimate episode, “The Mountain Teeth of Monsters,” was a gut punch and killed off several characters, including Jack Dutton. Will the dominoes continue to fall in the “supersized” series finale?

When Will The 1923 Season 2 Episode 7 Stream And How Long Is It?

This week’s series finale, titled “A Dream And A Memory,” will stream on Sunday, March 6 at 12:00am EST on Paramount Plus, which offered a brief description: “Jacob and his crew eagerly await Spencer’s return at the train station; Teonna has a fateful run-in; Alexandra braves the cold.”

The episode will run two hours in length, presumably to provide closure over last week’s deaths and fill in more family tree gaps (according to Elizabeth Strafford actress Michelle Randolph speaking to Brit + Co) before signing off.

Meanwhile, Spencer Dutton actor Brandon Sklenar has promised Radio Times that Sheridan’s script hits a different level with this finale. “It’s so poetic and poignant and beautiful,” The Housemaid star raved. “[S]o badass but so vulnerable. And just filled with so much love. This finale is one of the best things I’ve ever read in my life.” He added, “It was hard to prep for the finale because of how emotional I got just reading [it].”

1923 is streaming on Paramount Plus.