Last fall, several concurrent Taylor Sheridan shows were streaming new episodes each week. That included the Yellowstone mothership , which ended its run after five seasons with 1923 currently finishing up earlier Dutton stories until a series finale on April 13. From there, an unprecedented Sheridrought will begin, and although an extensive archive from the ex-Sons Of Anarchy cop is available for streaming on Paramount Plus and Peacock, the lack of new content might feel “off.” That is, until the next show in his universe arrives.

Which Taylor Sheridan Show Will Come Next After 1923?

In all likelihood, that will be The Madison. Paramount Plus hasn’t yet publicized a release date for the Yellowstone-related series, but late summer or early fall is a safe bet.

Filming on the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring show’s first season wrapped earlier this year with locations including Montana and Texas. According to the series synopsis, viewers can look forward to a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” The cast includes Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Kevin Zegers, Patrick J. Adams, and Elle Chapman.

From there, Mayor Of Kingstown is currently filming a fourth season, as reported by TV Insider. And both Landman and Tulsa King were both officially renewed for second and third seasons, respectively. As for Lioness? No formal word on a third season has arrived yet, but Zoe Saldana “signed up for three seasons at least,” as she told Vanity Fair.

If you are still looking for a Neo-Western fix, however, Ransom Canyon will soon debut on Netflix, which is already streaming Territory. Both are non-Sheridan shows but will nonetheless appeal to the same audience.