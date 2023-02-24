It’s starting to look like The Mandalorian won’t be going away anytime soon. While promoting the upcoming Season 3, Jon Favreau revealed that the show is maybe halfway through its tale. In fact, Favreau and showrunner Dave Filoni haven’t even decided upon a finale, which flies in the face of rumors that the bounty hunting series would end after four seasons.

As Favreau explains, he hopes The Mandalorian lasts for a while, and he doesn’t feel like the series is getting close to an “endpoint.” Via Total Film:

“I think the beauty of this is that it’s a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we’ll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it’s not like there’s a finale that we’re building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I’m looking forward to doing much more.”

Favreau’s comments arrive at an interesting time for Disney+. The streaming platform has been under intense scrutiny from returning Disney CEO Bob Iger, who’s reportedly concerned with how much is being spent on original series and whether it’s worth the investment. That dynamic has already caused a slow down on releasing Marvel series. However, it appears the opposite is happening with The Mandalorian, which has been a juggernaut hit for Disney+. People freaking love that Baby Yoda, and Pedro Pascal is cool, too, we guess. He can stick around.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres March 1 on Disney+.

