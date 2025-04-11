When Will Tom Hardy’s ‘MobLand’ Season 1 Episode 3 Come Out?

Guy Ritchie’s newest gangster series, MobLand, has a bang-up cast including Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as crime-family heads and Tom Hardy as a fixer with all-important attributes including “handsome” and “dangerous.” That formula has generated swift success with a Paramount Plus press release indicating that 8.8 viewers watched the debut episode within one week, which adds up to the “[b]iggest global series launch week ever” for this streaming service, which is saying a lot, considering that this is the home of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone and his approximately 42 other standalone shows.

The Ronan Bennett-created MobLand is only getting started, however, so you’ll want to know when more Shakespearean mob drama will be ready to stream.