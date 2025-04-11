Guy Ritchie’s newest gangster series, MobLand, has a bang-up cast including Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as crime-family heads and Tom Hardy as a fixer with all-important attributes including “handsome” and “dangerous.” That formula has generated swift success with a Paramount Plus press release indicating that 8.8 viewers watched the debut episode within one week, which adds up to the “[b]iggest global series launch week ever” for this streaming service, which is saying a lot, considering that this is the home of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone and his approximately 42 other standalone shows.
The Ronan Bennett-created MobLand is only getting started, however, so you’ll want to know when more Shakespearean mob drama will be ready to stream.
When Will Tom Hardy’s MobLand Season 1 Episode 3 Come Out?
April 13. The third episode, entitled “Plan B,” will arrive with the following description: “Richie makes his move, putting the Harrigans on high alert; Conrad and Maeve lock horns over Eddie but agree on a Plan B; as Kevin prepares for all-out war, Harry kills two birds with one stone; an anonymous tip leads Fisk to the cemetery.”
From there, the series will finish up a 10-episode first season. And considering how popular this show is, don’t be surprised to hear renewal talk begin.
Action-mode Hardy will also star in this year’s Havoc on Netflix, but for anybody waiting to hear whether he will reprise Alfie Solomons in the Peaky Blinders movie, join the club.