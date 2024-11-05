Will Yellowstone really end with the fifth season, or does Taylor Sheridan plan on continuing with a sixth season about Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser)? That answer will not surface in today’s discussion because Sheridan is really good at keeping secrets despite swirling reports. Still, we know that Season 5 Part 2 is nearly upon us after a long wait, and although a Kevin Costner-filled trailer suggests otherwise, John Dutton will not return to physically bid farewell.
This doesn’t mean that there won’t be hefty flashbacks. Sheridan also hasn’t revealed whether John will have died in between season halves or if he simply rode his horse into the sunset, but at least we know that Yellowstone will return on Sunday, November 10. Ian Bohen (who portrays Ryan Bingham) has promised that this will lead to “the best series finale in history,” and other logistics also require an answer:
Where Can You Stream Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?
The series will air on Paramount Network and simultaneously stream on Hulu Live, where episodes will also be available to watch “next day” on demand. New episodes will eventually stream on Peacock, although that precise date hasn’t been confirmed. At the moment, plans don’t exist for Yellowstone to surface on Paramount+, although every other Taylor Sheridan show (including the currently running Lioness and Yellowstone) is streamable on that platform.
Additionally, viewers can also look forward to the return of 1923 in 2025 and The Madison (probably in 2026), both of which will debut on Paramount+.
For now, six episodes of Yellowstone officially remain and will star Hauser, Reilly, Wes Bentley, Lainey Wilson, Luke Grimes, Ian Bohen, Jen Landon, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, and Finn Little. And November 10 is go-time.