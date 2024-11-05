Where Can You Stream Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?

Will Yellowstone really end with the fifth season, or does Taylor Sheridan plan on continuing with a sixth season about Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser)? That answer will not surface in today’s discussion because Sheridan is really good at keeping secrets despite swirling reports. Still, we know that Season 5 Part 2 is nearly upon us after a long wait, and although a Kevin Costner-filled trailer suggests otherwise, John Dutton will not return to physically bid farewell.

This doesn’t mean that there won’t be hefty flashbacks. Sheridan also hasn’t revealed whether John will have died in between season halves or if he simply rode his horse into the sunset, but at least we know that Yellowstone will return on Sunday, November 10. Ian Bohen (who portrays Ryan Bingham) has promised that this will lead to “the best series finale in history,” and other logistics also require an answer: