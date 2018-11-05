This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Strongly Hinted At The Fate Of Heath

AMC

(Spoilers from AMC’s The Walking Dead will be found below.)

This week’s episode was so chocked full of memorable moments — the exit of Rick Grimes, the introduction of Magna and her group, and a time-jump revealing a 10-year-old Judith Grimes — that many may have missed a small detail in the episode that may have had huge implications for a missing character and hinted at Rick Grimes’ true fate.

The moment comes early in the episode, right after the first ad break. We see Anne/Jadis driving an RV that sputters and dies before she radios the man in the helicopter.