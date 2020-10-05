The long anticipated sort-of tenth season finale of The Walking Dead has finally aired after having been delayed for six months (because Angela Kang has tacked six episodes into the 10th season, it’s also no longer technically the season finale). It was a good episode, even if it didn’t quite live up to the expectations put upon it by a six-month delay. The episode was more low-key than the episode where Alpha was killed, and that would have been finem had it aired back in April; but it’s not an episode that benefits, exactly, from airing in isolation.

However, the episode accomplished what it needed to accomplish: namely, to end The Whisperer War, reintroduce Maggie, and tease the next arc. It did, however, leave us with a few outstanding questions.

Where has Maggie been? Good question, and the episode does not offer much by way of answers. We know that she was off in another community, and somehow capable of receiving mail (given Alexandria’s isolation from the rest of the country, this needs an explanation all on its own). Maggie was apparently helping out Georgie and her community, but it remains unclear what community that is. Is it The Commonwealth? Is it one of the three communities represented in The World Beyond?

Moreover, why did Maggie choose to return now? And who is her friend with the mask and the ninja skills?

The current speculation is that the extra six episodes in Season 10 will fill in Maggie’s backstory. We know that Lauren Cohan is in Georgia currently shooting those episodes, but so is Norman Reedus, which at least suggests that all six episodes will not focus entirely on Maggie’s backstory.

Is Stephanie even real? I know we met The Commonwealth soldiers at the end of the episode where Eugene was expecting to meet Stephanie, but I do wonder how real Stephanie is. Did she actually have feelings for Eugene and want to meet him? Or was she a character created by The Commonwealth to lure people out and into their community? If she’s not real — or was conning Eugene all along — Eugene is gonna be absolutely crushed. Don’t toy with Eugene’s emotions!

Are Luke and Jules still a thing? It sure seems like it! Jules is the reason that Luke relocated to the Oceanside, and though we have only seen a few scenes with Luke and Jules together, it certainly appears that the two are very much romantically interested in one another. In fact, during this episode, while they were walking among the zombie hordes, Luke very sweetly reached out and held Jules’ hand, which was very nice, but also reckless! Don’t hold hands while walking among zombie hordes!