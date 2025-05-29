Where Will ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Take Place?

Say what you want about The White Lotus (and people do), but the series gleefully remains divisive, which deserves some respect. The viewership has also remained high (with an HBO press release claiming over 6 million views within 24 hours for the most recent season finale), and Mike White is working on putting together logistics for the fourth season. Few people would debate that Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) would have made a fantastic crossover character if her tragic story hadn’t ended in a yin-and-yang themed bit of collateral damage. And I think we all know that Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) will not handle his loss of wealth and privilege well.

Speaking of which, Saxon wouldn’t be the worst crossover guy, right? Sure, he’s insufferable, but perhaps he can continue to experience “growth” in the long term while becoming a resort bartender. Just stay away from his protein shakes, and it’s all good. Yet there’s a more important consideration that surpasses any discussion of possible new or returning cast members.