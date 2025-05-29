Where Will ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Take Place?

Say what you want about The White Lotus (and people do), but the series gleefully remains divisive, which deserves some respect. The viewership has also remained high (with an HBO press release claiming over 6 million views within 24 hours for the most recent season finale), and Mike White is working on putting together logistics for the fourth season. Few people would debate that Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) would have made a fantastic crossover character if her tragic story hadn’t ended in a yin-and-yang themed bit of collateral damage. And I think we all know that Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) will not handle his loss of wealth and privilege well.
Speaking of which, Saxon wouldn’t be the worst crossover guy, right? Sure, he’s insufferable, but perhaps he can continue to experience “growth” in the long term while becoming a resort bartender. Just stay away from his protein shakes, and it’s all good. Yet there’s a more important consideration that surpasses any discussion of possible new or returning cast members.
Does The White Lotus Season 4 Have A Location Yet?
Nope. HBO has not made it official yet on where the next White Lotus resort visit will occur. Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi revealed that location scouting is ongoing, “so we’ll know soon.” She added, “I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”
Additionally, producer David Bernad pointed out to The Guardian that Mike White “doesn’t like the cold,” so we probably shouldn’t expect to see the show land in the Swiss Alps or at any Iceland spas.
Whereas White has suggested that visuals from the next resort might differ after visiting Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand. A noted by Rolling Stone, he wishes “to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular.”
Wherever The White Lotus lands next, it’s a safe bet that Jon Gries’ Greg will be there, making murder eyes to distract from the (next) true killer.