[This post contains spoilers for The White Lotus season two]

The seeds of Greg being the supervillian of The White Lotus universe were planted the first time we saw him. In the Hawaii-set season one episode, “Recentering,” he’s introduced muttering about his key not working (his first words: “F*ck you”) before Tanya, his future wife, tells him that he’s at the wrong door — this is her room. It seemed like an innocuous (and drunken) mistake at the time, but knowing what we know following the season two finale, Greg may have already had his sights on her riches.

Flash forward to Sicily, and Tanya learns that Greg is in cahoots with Quentin and plans to kill her. She gets the drop on the high-end gays and a big-donged, cocaine-supplying Italian man, but while attempting to escape their yacht, she falls, conks her head, and dies (it’s her body that Daphne discovered in the season premiere). It’s a tragic end to a brilliant season. Speaking of finales, it was during the season one finale that creator Mike White planted the first clue to Tanya’s impending demise.

“In the end of last season, Tanya is sitting with Greg in the last episode and he’s talking about his health issues and she says, ‘I’ve had every kind of treatment over the years, death is the last immersive experience I haven’t tried,’ and I was thinking, it’d be so fun to bring Tanya back because she’s such a great character, but maybe that’s the journey for her, the journey to death,” he said in a post-episode featurette on HBO Max. “Not that I really wanted to kill Tanya because I love her as a character and obviously love Jennifer, but we’re going to Italy, she’s such a diva, a larger-than-life female archetype, it felt maybe we could devise our own operatic conclusion to her life and story.”

Maybe season three can be a prequel? Either way, RIP Peppa Pig.

greg after getting the call that $500m is on the way to his bank and everyone he had to split it with is dead: #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/Zl5DesAU3X — Ro (NFT era) (@Real_LindaLing) December 12, 2022

(Via Deadline)