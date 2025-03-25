With Ted Lasso recently renewing for a fourth season finale, Apple TV+ is suggesting that their comedy library might one day hit as hard as their sci-fi prowess. Well, the presence of Seth Rogen in a second season of Platonic should only help matters, but first, The Studio will premiere on March 26.
Rogen is not only starring in but created the devastatingly funny comedy series alongside his longtime partner, Evan Goldberg. The Pineapple Express star is also taking aim at his own stomping grounds by portraying a studio chief who is doing his best not to ruin movies, which is a fine line to walk, as the series shows. In skewering this industry, the producing pair recruited numerous Hollywood stars, enough to rival The Bear‘s collection of cameos.
Apple TV+ provided a glimpse of Bryan Cranston as a character inspired by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
And here’s a full list of guest stars for the first season:
Regular cast members also include Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Kathryn Hahn, and Catherine O’Hara.
The Studio premieres on March 26 with two episodes followed by weekly drops until May 21, and in the below video, Rogen rattles off as many of the above names as possible.